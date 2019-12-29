NFL stats and records, Week 17: Fitzpatrick oldest to lead team in rushing

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 17.

» The 2019 Ravens passed the 1978 Patriots (3,165) for the most rush yards in a season in NFL history. With 223 rush yards in the Ravens' win over the Steelers, they have 3,296 total rush yards this season.

» Drew Brees had three passing touchdowns in the Saints' win over the Panthers, marking his 93rd career game with at least three pass TDs. He tied Peyton Manning for the most such games since 1950.

» Christian McCaffrey became only the third player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 rush yards and at least 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He joined Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (1999) and Roger Craig (1985) as the only players to do so. McCaffrey also joined Michael Thomas as the only players in NFL history with at least 300 receptions in their first three seasons. McCaffrey had seven receptions for 72 receiving yards, and 26 rush yards in the Panthers' loss to the Saints.

» Ryan Fitzpatrick became the oldest player in NFL history to lead his team in rush yards (243) and rush TDs (four) in a season. At 37 years, 35 days old, Fitzpatrick surpassed Hall of Famer Marcus Allen (who did so in 1996 at 36 years, 272 days old and in 1995 at 35 years, 274 days old), Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith (2004 at 35 years, 232 days old) and Hall of Famer John Riggins (1984 at 35 years, 135 days old) as the oldest player to do so.

» The Packers' win over the Lions secured their first-round bye and 13th win of the season. Matt LaFleur is now tied for the third-most wins (13) by a rookie head coach. Only IND Jim Caldwell (14 in 2009) and SF George Seifert (14 in 1989) had more wins in their first season. Both the 2009 Colts and the 1989 49ers made it to the Super Bowl and the 49ers won.

» Terrell Suggs recorded a sack in his first game with the Chiefs, bringing him to 139.0 career sacks. He surpassed DeMarcus Ware (138.5) for the 8th-most sacks in NFL history (individual sacks have been recorded since 1982).

» Jameis Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 pass TDs and at least 30 interceptions in the same season. He threw his 30th interception on his last play of the season - a pick-six in the Buccaneers' overtime loss to the Falcons. This marked another milestone for Winston: he has thrown the most pick-sixes (seven) in a single season since at least 1950. It was not all bad news though since Winston - who had 201 pass yards Sunday to finish with 5,109 - became the eighth player in NFL history with at least 5,000 pass yards in a single season.

» Tom Brady had two pass TDs in the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins, surpassing Peyton Manning (539) for the second-most career pass TDs in NFL history. Drew Brees added 3 pass TDs in the Saints' win and ends the season with 547 career pass TDs, the most in NFL history.

» Shaquil Barrett recorded 3.0 sacks against the Falcons, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Warren Sapp (16.5 in 2000) for the most sacks in a single season in Buccaneers history. Barrett now leads the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019.