What we learned from Sunday's Week 17 games

Here's what we learned from Sunday's Week 17 slate:



1. This was a fitting end to Ryan Fitzpatrick's shocking season as the best quarterback in the AFC East. He ducked under innumerable would-be sacks on the way to 320 yards and a touchdown. His game-winning, 75-yard drive, capped with a Mike Gesicki touchdown with 24 seconds left, showed something Fitzpatrick doesn't get enough credit for: terrific decision-making along with his calculated risk-taking.

2. The Patriots will be hosting a Wild Card Round game for the first time since the 2009 postseason in large part because their defense wasn't special on Sunday. The Dolphins had answers for all the zero coverage blitzes thrown their way, with DeVante Parker leading the way. Not all of Parker's eight catches for 137 yards came against Stephon Gilmore, but Parker got the best of the matchup for most of the day. Gilmore's chances of a Defensive Player of the Year award likely went up in smoke along with the Patriots bye. The Patriots, who lived off turnover differential all season, finished the game minus-2 after not forcing a Dolphins mistake.

-- Gregg Rosenthal

1. On the day when they passed up the Patriots to take the AFC's No. 2 seed, the Chiefs did not have one of their better offensive afternoons. But running back Damien Williams looked as good as he ever has, which could be a boon for a deep playoff run. Williams' 124 yards were one shy of a career and season-high. Williams, troubled much of the year by injury, averaged more than 10 yards a clip thanks in large part to an 84-yard touchdown run. It was the first of two scores that each came in the second half and sealed the win -- and the second seed.

2. There are uncertainties aplenty regarding the Chargers. This was perhaps Philip Rivers' last game (he went 31-of-46 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for posterity's sake if it was) with the Bolts. Who knows what's next for Melvin Gordon? And Austin Ekeler, who fell seven yards shy of becoming the fifth running back with 1,000 yards receiving, is a restricted free agent. But Keenan Allen, once seemingly plagued by injuries, was consistently outstanding for the Chargers with little fanfare to show for it. He started and played all 16 games -- the third campaign in a row in which he played all 16 after playing just nine combined from 2015-16. After a nine-catch, one-TD, 82-yard showing Sunday, he has 104 catches, 1,199 yards and six scores on the year -- a quietly sensational one for the Bolt with one season left on his contract.

-- Grant Gordon

1. It wasn't especially pretty, but Green Bay sealed up a first-round bye in the NFC and can still grab the No. 1 seed away from San Francisco if the Niners stumble in Seattle. The Packers hit the scene lifeless and sleepy on offense with an ice-cold Aaron Rodgers throwing for 29 air yards over the first 27 minutes. Aa-Rod pulled Green Bay out of a 17-3 hole, though, with gorgeous scoring darts to Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. Rodgers also tossed a pick with the game notched at 20-20 inside the two-minute warning, but returned one drive later to fling the ball to Aaron Jones, who weaved deep into Lions territory to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal as time expired. The second-half surge looks more impressive considering right tackle Bryan Bulaga was lost to a concussion while center Corey Linsley left with a back injury. Still, the ugly first half raises concerns about this offense.

2. Detroit's final tilt in a lost campaign started with a dash of sizzle as wideout Danny Amendola flung a trick-play touchdown rope to signal-caller David Blough. The Matthew Stafford fill-in did just enough to help the Lions build that 17-3 advantage, but also tossed a killer fourth-quarter pick that set up Green Bay's game-tying march. Chalk it up as another problematic crumbling for coach Matt Patricia, whose club has led the league in blown leads over the past two seasons.

-- Marc Sessler

1. Drew Brees turned in a 253-yard, three-TD performance in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers, giving him an NFL-record 547 career TD passes. The Saints are now positioned for a first-round bye; they would only need the 49ers to either lose or tie against the Seahawks to secure it. Meanwhile, it was a quiet four-catch, 37-yard day for Michael Thomas but, given how quickly this one got out of hand, his numbers just ended up adding more stature to the absurd year he's had. He finished his season with a new NFL single-season record 149 catches, 1,725 yards and nine TDs.

2. It's been Christian McCaffrey's world this season and the Panthers are just living in it. The dynamic RB tallied seven catches for 72 yards and nine rushes for 26 yards and a TD en route to becoming the third player in NFL history to reach 1,000-plus rush and receiving yards in a season. He is only the fourth RB in history to reach 1,000 rec. yards.

-- Jelani Scott

1. If the Mitch Trubisky era ends in the offseason, it will go out with another uneven performance, this time against Vikings backups. To his credit, Trubisky's best pass of the game came on fourth-and-9 late in the fourth quarter, a pretty lob on the move to rookie Riley Ridley, to set up the game-winning field goal. The Bears offense still remained scuttled for much of the contest, settling for field goals repeatedly in the red zone. Behind a sieve offensive line that got whopped by Vikings reserves, Trubisky was scattershot much of the game and took four sacks, including a key sack-fumble to give the Vikes their only lead late. The QB finished with 207 yards passing and an 84.0 passer rating against Minnesota backups. On the plus side, Allen Robinson remains a force, and David Montgomery played his best game in weeks, plowing for 113 yards on 23 carries and the Bears' only TD of the game. The rookie RB accounted for 57 yards on a 75-yard scoring drive to open the second half. Chicago fans must be left wondering where that had been when the season was still in play.

2. With Minnesota locked in at the No. 6 seed, Mike Zimmer sat the majority of his starters on both sides of the ball. The coach has to be pleased with the fire his backups played with despite coming up just short. Mike Boone had a wild game in the regular-season finale. The running back was Boone-or-bust, if you please. Boone scampered for 59 yards on the first play of the game. He followed that by botching a pitch for a fumble on the next play. On the following possession, he bobbled a catch that was picked off. Both turnovers led to Chicago field goals. Boone, however, bounced back, blasting off for another 41-yard run late in the second quarter. For the game, Boone compiled 148 yards (126 in the first half) on 17 carries for 8.7 yards per carry and the Vikes' only TD (sorry to all fantasy footballers who needed that performance in Week 16). Minnesota's offensive line, playing mostly reserves, opened good holes against the Bears' front. With Dalvin Cook slated to return for the playoffs, Zimmer should be happier with how his run game performed this week.

-- Kevin Patra

1. When these two teams met in Week 14, the Browns needed a comeback to win, and Bengals running back Joe Mixon was left feeling like his team had a victory slip through its fingers. They played like they wanted to ensure it wouldn't happen again. At the end of a 2-14 season, that's incredibly encouraging for first-year coach Zac Taylor, who can look forward to an offseason for the front office to upgrade the roster and ride Sunday's momentum into 2020.

2. After 16 weeks of struggles with and questions about why the big plays weren't coming from the Browns' well-equipped offense, they arrived. Baker Mayfield completed dream-like touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. This is what the Browns' offense was supposed to be. Too bad it came in Week 17. Too little, too late was the theme Sunday for the Browns, who must first learn the fate of their coach in the next 24 hours and then figure out how to avoid the issues that filled the majority of the game -- and the season -- between the big plays.

-- Nick Shook

1. Playing in unsavory conditions on the road at New Era Field, the Jets managed to get one final win for the 2019 season, moving to 7-9 on the year. After two costly misses, kicker Sam Ficken redeemed himself on a 47-yard boot to put the Jets up by 10 with a few minutes to go and ultimately clinching the W. The kick likely saved Ficken's job as he's been inconsistent throughout the season. Despite being an inconsequential game for both squads, the Jets still put up a good fight in the regular-season finale.

2. The Bills opted to rest most of their top players in advance of next week's wild-card appearance. However, Josh Allen still got the starting nod and Sean McDermott trotted the QB out for two possessions before subbing in backup quarterback Matt Barkley late in the first quarter. Barkley, who lit up the Jets in his last matchup, tossed two interceptions and succumbed to a few turnovers. The signal-caller marched the offense down the field on a last-chance drive, ultimately settling for a field goal.

-- Andie Hagemann

1. The Falcons (7-9) might've won the game but Jameis Winston won by making history today. In a finish that was only fitting for this game, Winston threw a game-losing pick six in overtime to end the year as the first quarterback to have 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season. Winston also became the first passer in Buccaneers history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season. The Bucs also finished the season 7-9. Though the team is expected to bring Winston back for the 2020 season, after the game coach Bruce Arians told reporters that his pick-six "doesn't help" his evaluation.

2. With the Falcons already eliminated from the playoffs and coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff returning in 2020, there wasn't much for the team to play for. The Falcons put the first points on the board with a gadget play to Ty Sambrailo for a 35-yard TD. Yes, you read that right: Ty Sambrailo. The offensive tackle's TD was the longest scrimmage TD by a player weighting at least 300 pounds in NFL history. Now on to next season.

-- Lakisha Wesseling