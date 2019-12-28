Broncos happy with Fangio as season nears end

All is well enough for the Broncos as coach Vic Fangio's first season comes to a close.

The Broncos have been "very pleased" with Fangio, he and general manager John Elway are on the same page and they're set to say as much in a Monday press conference when they announce there will be no change at head coach in Denver, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday afternoon.

Fangio staying put isn't all that much of a surprise even with the Broncos entering the final Sunday of the regular season with a 6-9 record.

It's the 61-year-old Fangio's first job as a head coach and there were plenty of bumps in the road, but signs of promise, as well, as the team has won three of four down the stretch.

There will no doubt be plenty of new personnel for the 2020 Broncos, but the head coach is still set to be the defensive-minded Fangio.