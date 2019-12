The Green Bay Packers will have next weekend off.

Green Bay clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs on Sunday with a 23-20 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Packers (13-3) can snag NFC home-field advantage if the San Francisco 49ers lose or tie on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks. At the very least, Green Bay will own the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for the first time since the 2014 postseason.

Green Bay clinched the NFC North last week with a win over the Minnesota Vikings.