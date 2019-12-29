NFL announces dates, times for playoff games

The NFL playoff field is set, and now we know the road to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.

The San Francisco 49ers' 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks gave Kyle Shanahan's team the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, while Pete Carroll's bunch slipped to the fifth spot and will face the Philadelphia Eagles during Wild Card Weekend on Jan. 5.

The NFL postseason will begin in Houston when the Buffalo Bills visit the Texans on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. ET. on Jan. 4.

Here is the full postseason schedule (all times ET):

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 4:

No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 5:

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11:

TBD at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

TBD at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12:

TBD at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) TBD at No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Championship Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

The 2020 Pro Bowl (ESPN, with simulcast on ABC, 3:00 PM ET) will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 (FOX, 6:30 PM ET), at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.