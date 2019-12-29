Injuries: Tyron Smith inactive to play vs. Redskins

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is active for today's road game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Friday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray's game status would come down to the wire.

Murray exited last week's game against the Seahawks after aggravating his right hamstring in the second half. The Cardinals went on to beat their division foe with Brett Hundley filling in at quarterback. If Murray is not able to play, Hundley would get his first start of the season.

Earlier this week, the Cardinals promoted Drew Anderson from the practice squad.

Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has started every game for the Cardinals so far this year, amassing 3,397 yards through the air with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Heisman Trophy winner has also rushed for 544 and four scores in what has been a constructive rookie campaign.

Here is other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 17 games:

» Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (back) is inactive vs. the Redskins. Smith missed three days of practice due to the injury.

» Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has dealt with food poisoning the last few days, according to Rapoport, but sources say his condition has improved enough to be on the field in Cincinnati. Beckham (groin/illness) is officially active against the Bengals and has yet to miss a game in what has been an injury-laden season. Tight end David Njoku is active, but receiver Rashard Higgins is not.

» The Philadelphia Eagles will be without tight end Zach Ertz on Sunday, but he has not been ruled out for the NFC Wild Card Round if Philadelphia wins today and advances, Rapoport reports. Ertz is not only dealing with a cracked rib, but sources say he suffered a lacerated kidney that had him in the hospital following Week 16's win over the Cowboys.

» Locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC, the Bills plan to rest many of their starters, Rapoport reported. Among the team's inactives are wide receiver Cole Beasley, running back Devin Singletary, wide receiver John Brown, cornerback Tre'Davious White and defensive end Shaq Lawson.

» As expected, Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is inactive today.

» Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams is inactive against the Lions today.

» New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and running back Sony Michel are active today against the Dolphins.

» Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns is inactive against the Patriots.

» New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is active today versus the Bills.

» Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is inactive today against the Bears along with linebacker Anthony Barr. Also inactive as previously announced in the week are running back Dalvin Cook and linebacker Eric Kendricks. The Vikings are also sitting starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and wideout Stefon Diggs.