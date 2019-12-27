Kyler Murray (hamstring) to be game-time decision

Kyler Murray's availability in the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams could come down to the wire.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the rookie quarterback will be a game-day decision as he deals with a hamstring injury, per Darren Urban of the team's official website.

"I don't have a feel for it yet," Kingsbury noted of Murray's availability.

Murray suffered a right hamstring injury in the Cards' Week 16 victory in Seattle that knocked him out in the second half.

Backup quarterback Brett Hundley, who helped secure the win last week, got most of the practice reps this week and will start if Murray can't go. Arizona also plans to promote quarterback Drew Anderson from the practice squad.

Murray's play has been on the rise down the stretch of the season, and the quarterback has threated Raiders running back Josh Jacobs for the Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Murray's ability to quick-flick passes all over the field meshed perfectly with Kingsbury's offensive vision in Arizona. The rookie's improved ability to read defenses and generate first-downs with his feet led to an enhanced Cards offense in recent weeks as Arizona won two straight games heading into Week 17. Even if he can't play in the final game, Murray already owns the franchise rookie record for passing yards (3,397) and passing TDs (18).