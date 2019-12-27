Seahawks offense vs. 49ers D among top storylines in Week 17

As the 2019 NFL regular season rolls into Week 17, NFL Network analyst and former Super Bowl-winning executive Charley Casserly provides three storylines to watch on Sunday.

1) Can Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders carry Eagles' offense?

The hits just keep on coming for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the timing couldn't be worse. The Eagles control their playoff destiny and can claim the NFC East title with a road win over the New York Giants on Sunday. But with a depleted offense, this is no easy task. Let's take a closer look.

The Eagles have lost major players by the week this season with tight end Zach Ertz (ribs) and tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) being the most recent additions to the injury report. Johnson isn't expected to be back until the playoffs and Ertz is questionable for Sunday's game. However, it does look as if running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) might play this weekend, so that could provide a boost to the unit. With all of these moving parts, the two players Philly must rely on are tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Miles Sanders. This pair of young playmakers has stepped up over the last few games with Goedert coming up big (career-high 91 receiving yards and a TD) in last week's win over the Cowboys. He has another opportunity for a big performance against the Giants, especially if Ertz can't go. Goedert presents a mismatch for Giants safeties, including veteran Antoine Bethea, with his size (6-foot-5, 256 pounds), ability to catch contested throws and his speed once he gets downfield.

Coming off back-to-back 150-yard scrimmage games, Sanders has had an impressive rookie campaign as an asset for the Eagles' offense when running to the outside or in the pass game. He can run every route with quickness and possesses the ability to separate vs. linebackers, which should heavily favor Sanders against the Giants. Because the rookie is dangerous after the catch, the Eagles have begun using him heavily in the pass game out of the backfield and in the slot. In fact, according to Next Gen Stats, Wentz has at least nine backfield targets in each of his last three games, after targeting players aligned in the backfield at least nine times in only six career games entering Week 14. In doing so, Sanders has been Wentz's favorite target with 14 receptions when aligned in backfield in Weeks 14-16 (T-second most in NFL).

Goedert and Sanders have the goods to help secure a playoff berth and the Eagles are likely to rely heavily on them. And against a Giants' defense that ranks in the bottom half in almost every major category, both playmakers could have great days.

2) Will the 49ers stay disciplined vs. Russell Wilson?

The San Francisco 49ers have thrived off their defensive line and pass rush for much of the 2019 season. With the No. 1 seed in the NFC and division title hanging in the balance against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, containing Russell Wilson is a MUST. But it all starts with shutting down the heart of the Seahawks' offense with the run game. The 49ers can make Seattle one dimensional by cutting down their aggressive charge off the ball and playing the run in their area first, before thinking about getting to the quarterback. Let me repeat that: First, the D-line needs to stop the run. Second, prevent Wilson from scrambling. And third, sack him. All three of these areas are so important if the 49ers want to get off the field.

Let's dive into this game plan a little closer. Once the 49ers' D-line secures the run and realizes the play is a pass, it can focus on keeping Wilson in the pocket. That's accomplished by players staying in their lanes and maintaining disciplined spacing between one another so holes don't open for Wilson to run through. The other keys are not getting past Wilson and making sure the edge rushers keep Wilson inside because we've all seen the damage he can do once he escapes the pocket. There are also times when Wilson scrambles when he doesn't get his first read, but if the 49ers can stay disciplined, they can prevent him from making big plays with his legs. Then, that's when they can get the sacks. Look for the 49ers to pressure Wilson by bringing five or six rushers because the fifth and sixth guys would have no other responsibilities than simply rushing the passer. The original front four are assigned with keeping Wilson in the pocket.

Containing Russell Wilson isn't easy but staying disciplined can give the talented 49ers' defense favorable results.

3) How will Seahawks fare without offensive line anchor Duane Brown?

The Seattle Seahawks' offensive identity resides around their physical run game. Running back Chris Carson was the perfect fit for an offense that routinely wears down the defense in the second half. Like the Eagles, the Seahawks have had countless injuries and lost their entire backfield within the last month. Filling in are newly signed Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin. Not a bad consolation prize, right?! Undoubtedly, Lynch will lift the morale of the offense but how he performs and the number of carries he'll see are still unknown.

With all of the excitement surrounding Lynch's return to Seattle, the one area that's being overlooked is the loss of tackle Duane Brown, who had surgery Monday on his knee. The anchor of the offensive line, Brown could return in time for the playoffs, but his absence last week against the Cardinals was certainly noticeable. Jamarco Jones replaced Brown at tackle in Week 16 and did an adequate job as a run blocker and physical at the point of attack on the line of scrimmage. In pass pro, Jones was inconsistent blocking linebackers and especially against Chandler Jones, who racked up four of the Cardinals' five sacks. The Seahawks' offensive line is well-coached but has three players -- Jamarco Jones, center Joey Hunt and tackle Germain Ifedi -- who concern me against the 49ers' vaunted defensive line. Carson masked a lot of issues because he could hit a hole quickly with power to break tackles. Lynch had that same ability but does he still possess that attribute at 33 years old and after some time off? Time will tell.

