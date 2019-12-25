Roundup: Zach Ertz pushing to play through rib injury

The Eagles face a win-and-in scenario this Sunday, but the status of Carson Wentz's favorite target with the NFC East on the line remains very much in doubt.

Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who suffered a fractured rib last Sunday against the Cowboys, was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report, and while the designation was just an estimation because Philadelphia did not practice due to the Chirstmas holiday, it shows the difficulty Ertz has to suit up Sunday against the Giants.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the word around Philly is that Ertz is pushing hard to play through the injury, but it remains to be seen if he gets the greenlight to play from the Eagles medical staff.

If Ertz is unable to play, the Eagles have a capable second option at the position in Dallas Goedert. Goedert has recorded at least five catches in four of his past five games and had nine receptions for 91 yards with a touchdown in Week 16 as Ertz battled through injury.

In other Eagles news, it remains unlikely that wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) will be available against the Giants, per Garafolo.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Wednesday:

» Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder) is not expected to practice. Prescott was limited during all of last week's practices with the same shoulder issue.

» Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) is listed as limited participant in Wednesday's practice estimation. Clowney did not practice last week and missed his second straight game.

» Minnesota Vikings held a walkthrough practice and running backs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) were limited. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (quad) did not participate.

» Pittsburgh Steeelers running back James Conner (quad) did not practice Wednesday. Center Maurkice Pouncey (knee) and cornerback Steven Nelson (groin) also sat out.