Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered fractured rib vs. Cowboys

Carson Wentz's favorite target suffered a rib injury in Sunday's big win over the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz suffered a fractured rib, per a source informed of the situation.

Ertz is undergoing further tests to determine the severity of the fracture. The Eagles are in wait-and-see mode to establish whether it's an injury the tight end could play through, or whether he'll miss action.

Wentz's on-field BFF suffered the injury after taking a massive shot in the first quarter of Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys. After a lengthy stay in the locker room, Ertz returned but was clearly battling pain. He finished with four catches on six targets for 28 yards.

"He took the shot there in the first half. There is a rib that has been affected," coach Doug Pederson said Monday. "I am waiting, from our doctors, a couple more tests. We'll all see later today. Should have something more tomorrow or Thursday."

Ertz leads the Eagles in both catches (88) and receiving yards (916) this season. The work isn't finished for Philly, needing a Week 17 win against the New York Giants -- a team that took them to overtime in Philadelphia in Week 14 -- to secure a playoff bid.

Given his importance to the offense, Ertz's status will be a major one to track as we move through the week.