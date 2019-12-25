Big Ben 'more determined than ever' to come back

Rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges will be counted on this Sunday to quarterback the Steelers back into the postseason, but if all goes according to plan, a familiar face will be under center next fall in Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger, who has been out since September after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery, took to Twitter on Wednesday to dispel any rumor or speculation that he won't return for the 2020 campaign.

P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my âuncertaintyâ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year! â BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 25, 2019

The message, which was accompanied by a Christmas greeting, seems to be in response to an ESPN report earlier this week that Roethlisberger had "some doubt" if he would be able to play football again.

Roethlisberger will turn 38 before the start of the 2020 season and will be coming off the most serious injury of his career, but he and the Steelers have remained steadfast that his career is not over. When Big Ben was placed on injured reserve, he put out a statement that he is "completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season." One week later following the completion of his elbow surgery, the team announced that Roethlisberger is "expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season."

Roethlisberger's return -- and a return to the level of play we have come to expect from the two-time Super Bowl champ -- would be a welcome site for the Steel City faithful. The Steelers have rotated between Hodges and Mason Rudolph since Big Ben went down as they have fought to remain in the playoff hunt. The QB play reached its nadir in Week 16 when Hodges was benched for Rudolph following two early interceptions only to re-enter the game after Rudolph suffered a season-ending left shoulder injury.

Hodges and the Steelers need to beat the RGIII-led Ravens this Sunday and get some help to earn a playoff berth.