2019 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season (Click here to see the full NFL playoff picture):
AFC
CLINCHED:
Baltimore Ravens - AFC North division and homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs
Houston Texans - AFC South division
Kansas City Chiefs - AFC West division
New England Patriots - AFC East division
Buffalo Bills - playoff berth
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (vs. L.A. Chargers (5-10), 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches a first-round bye with:
1. KC win + NE loss
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-3) (vs. Miami (4-11); 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
New England clinches a first-round bye with:
1. NE win or tie OR
2. KC loss or tie
OAKLAND RAIDERS (7-8) (at Denver (6-9); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Oakland clinches a playoff berth with:
1. OAK win + PIT loss + TEN loss + IND win + OAK clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PIT*
*OAK clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PIT if ONE of the following teams win or tie: CHI, DET, LAC OR NE
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7) (at Baltimore (13-2); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:
1. PIT win + TEN loss or tie OR
2. PIT tie + TEN loss OR
3. TEN loss + IND win + OAK loss or tie OR
4. TEN loss + IND win + PIT ties OAK in strength-of-victory tiebreaker*
*PIT ties OAK in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win: MIN, GB, KC AND MIA
TENNESSEE TITANS (8-7) (at Houston (10-5); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:
1. TEN win OR
2. TEN tie + PIT loss or tie OR
3. PIT loss + IND loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
New Orleans Saints - NFC South division
Green Bay Packers - playoff berth
Minnesota Vikings -- playoff berth
San Francisco 49ers - playoff berth
Seattle Seahawks - playoff berth
DALLAS COWBOYS (7-8) (vs. Washington (3-12); 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Dallas clinches NFC East division with:
1. DAL win + PHI loss
GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (at Detroit (3-11-1); 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Green Bay clinches a first-round bye with:
1. GB win OR
2. NO loss OR
3. GB tie + SF loss OR
4. GB tie + NO tie
Green Bay clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
1. GB win + SF loss or tie OR
2. GB tie + SF loss + NO loss or tie
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (12-3) (at Carolina (5-10); 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:
1. NO win + GB loss or tie OR
2. NO win + SF loss or tie OR
3. NO tie + GB loss OR
4. NO tie + SF loss OR
5. SF loss + GB win or tie
New Orleans clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
1. NO win + GB loss or tie + SF loss or tie OR
2. NO tie + GB loss + SF loss
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) (at N.Y. Giants (4-11); 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division with:
1. PHI win or tie OR
2. DAL loss or tie
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (12-3) (at Seattle (11-4); 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:
1. SF win or tie
San Francisco clinches a first-round bye with:
1. SF win OR
2. SF tie + GB loss or tie OR
3. SF tie + NO loss or tie
San Francisco clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
1. SF win OR
2. SF tie + GB loss or tie + NO loss or tie
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) (vs. San Francisco (12-3); 8:20 ET, NBC)
Seattle clinches NFC West division with:
1. SEA win
Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:
1. SEA win + GB loss
Seattle clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
1. SEA win + GB loss + NO loss