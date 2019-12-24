Perry Fewell to interview for Panthers' permanent job

The Carolina Panthers have a coaching position to fill this offseason, and they've started by interviewing a former Super Bowl-winning coach.

They'll soon look inward for the next candidate.

While speaking with reporters Tuesday, Panthers interim head coach Perry Fewell confirmed he will interview for the permanent role.

The interview will likely come after this week is finished and marks the latest step in a tumultuous season in Carolina that saw Ron Rivera fired in early December after eight-plus seasons. Fewell, then the defensive backs coach for the Panthers, was promoted to interim head coach following Rivera's firing.

As these things tend to go following an in-season firing, Carolina has not won a game under Fewell, and has looked rather bad in losing those three contests by a combined margin of 108-50. Fewell was put in an almost unwinnable situation, thrust into the head coaching role with an inexperienced quarterback in Kyle Allen who took over as starter only because of Cam Newton's injury and whose play noticeably tailed off in the weeks leading up to Rivera's firing. Things fell apart before Fewell really even had a chance to save them, and have only devolved from there.

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen characterized it as "a very collective failure, organizational failure," adding he believes "fans deserve better."

Those aren't exactly words that would inspire support for an interim coach's chances. A franchise will typically interview an interim head coach as part of the process, though, so it's no surprise Fewell will be in line to present his case for why he's the man for the job.

As this is owner David Tepper's first coaching search since taking over control of the franchise in 2018, there's sure to be a healthy list of candidates interviewed. Stay tuned to see who lands the job.