Panthers interview ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy

The Carolina Panthers were early in firing their head coach in 2019, meaning they're ahead in the process of hiring a new one.

That process included a notable former coach. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Panthers interviewed former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after Carolina's loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

ESPN first reported the news.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers near the end of a disappointing 2018 season that was fraught with difficulties in communication with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy has spent 2019 out of football.

The coach posted a 125-77 regular-season record in 13 seasons with the Packers and a 10-8 mark in the playoffs, including a run to a victory in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season.

Critics of McCarthy claimed the coach's offensive strategies became antiquated as the rest of the league continued to push forward with popular spread concepts. His success with the Packers cannot be denied, though, as he'd owned a 114-61 mark before his final two campaigns produced an 11-18 record.

How McCarthy would potentially approach a marriage with 30-year-old star quarterback Cam Newton, should he be retained in 2020, is among the most important questions that would need to be answered before making the hire. Panthers owner David Tepper is embarking on his first full coaching search since taking over control of the team in 2018, meaning he'll likely spend quality time vetting candidates before making a decision. How he'll view McCarthy is unknown, but one fact remains true: The coach carries a past filled with success.