Marshawn Lynch visiting Seahawks amid RB injuries

Marshawn Lynch is headed back to Seattle for a visit with old friends.

The former star Seahawks running back is taking a trip back to his old Pacific Northwest stomping grounds for a meeting with the franchise that once employed him through two runs to the Super Bowl, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. Sure, the Seahawks didn't hand it to him on the 1-yard line with Super Bowl XLIX on the line, and they helped him out by trading him for a homecoming to the Oakland Raiders, but that's all in the past now.

The reason: The Seahawks need a power back.

Seattle's Chris Carson quietly rolled up 1,230 yards rushing this season and served as the constant ground force the Seahawks have lacked since the departure of -- you guessed it -- Lynch. Carson's contributions helped the Seahawks return to the class of the NFC, going 11-4 with a pivotal game coming in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers.

But they won't play that game with Carson, who was likely lost for the season Sunday with a hip injury. They'll also be without C.J. Prosise, who suffered a broken arm in Seattle's Week 16 loss to Arizona, and tackle Duane Brown, who has a knee issue that requires surgery to trim a torn meniscus. Brown's surgery might not keep him out for significant time, Rapoport added.

Even with the All-Pro level of play from quarterback Russell Wilson, these Seahawks still need a reliable running game. They're at least kicking the tires on their trusty old workhorse, a wise move before proceeding to scan the waiver wire, especially with the playoffs starting a week early thanks to their rematch with San Francisco arriving Sunday night. There's no time to rest.

Garafolo adds former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin is expected to meet with the team in the near future.