Titans RB Derrick Henry downgraded to questionable

One of the league's best running backs over the second half of the season might be compromised this weekend.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints because of his lingering hamstring injury. It's a surprising development after Henry was a full participant in Friday's practice and was not listed with an injury designation.

Henry, selected to the Pro Bowl team earlier this week, is second in the NFL in rushing with 1,329 yards. He's been especially good since Ryan Tannehill became Tennessee's starter in Week 7, leading all backs in rushing yards per game (114.1) and per carry (5.8, minimum 75 carries) and rushing touchdowns (9).

With Henry's status up in the air, the Titans have promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad to the active roster. Dawkins, whom Tennessee signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018, appeared in one game this season, carrying the ball two times for two yards.