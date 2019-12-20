Titans RB Derrick Henry is ready to roll vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans will have their rumbling running back on the field Sunday in a pivotal matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Derrick Henry was a full participant in Friday's practice and was not listed on the final injury report of the week.

Questions surrounded the bulldozing running back's status when he sat out Thursday's practice after getting a limited session on Wednesday. Henry has been dealing with a hamstring injury the past couple of weeks but saw his customary allotment of snaps in Week 15.

The centerpiece of the Titans offense, Henry is a grating runner that grinds on defenses and can smash a big play at any moment. Since Ryan Tannehill became the starter in Week 7, Henry leads the NFL in carries (158), rushing yards per game (114.1), rushing yards per carry (5.8, minimum 75 carries) and rushing TD (nine).

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Tennessee will have their workhorse back against the Saints, even if he's at less than 100 percent.

Elsewhere for the Titans, corner Adoree' Jackson is once again ruled out with a foot injury, receiver Adam Humphries is also out with an ankle injury, and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is questionable due to a knee injury. Simmons missed practice Friday after not being on the injury report earlier in the week.