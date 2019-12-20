Daniel Jones officially back in starting role for Giants

The Eli Manning farewell tour is over.

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will return to start Sunday versus the Washington Redskins, coach Pat Shurmur announced Friday.

Jones missed the last two games with a high-ankle sprain suffered in a loss to the Green Bay Packers, opening the door for Manning's return for a two-game swan song. The two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback even led the Giants to a win last week in what will now likely have been his final game, at least with New York.

Jones' return is encouraging for the Giants fans who prefer to look toward the future. In 11 games (10 starts), Jones has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,374 yards and an 18-11 TD-INT ratio. His 84 passer rating and glimpses of potential greatness have Giants fans excited about the future instead of stressing about what the years ahead might bring under center.

It will matter little for 2019, but the more in-game reps for Jones, the better. New York will resume its march into the new decade behind Danny Dimes on Sunday.