Randy Moss first WR named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Few receivers made a better first impression than Randy Moss, when he took the league by storm during his rookie season in 1998. Twenty-one years later, Moss is first yet again.

The Hall of Fame receiver and Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots legend became the first wide receiver named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team on Monday evening.

Nine more receivers will join Moss on the All-Time Team during a one-hour special Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

Chosen out of Marshall by the Vikings with the 21st pick in the first round of the 1998 draft, Moss was an instant sensation in Minnesota. Moss ran away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after catching a league-high 17 TDs, 10 of which went for at least 40 yards.

After seven years in Minnesota and two with the Oakland Raiders, Moss was traded to the New England Patriots in 2007 in exchange for a measly fourth-round pick. The receiver went on to have a career year in 2007 as New England went 16-0 in the regular season and 18-1 overall. Moss set an NFL record with 23 receiving touchdowns during the campaign.

Following three-plus seasons with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Moss wrapped up his career with a return to Minnesota and a one-year stint in San Francisco in 2012.

Over the course of his 15-year career, Moss was named to six Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro four times. The receiver is second all-time in receiving scores (156) and fourth in receiving yards (15,292). Moss logged 10 1,000-yard seasons and 64 100-yards games, both second in league history.

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.