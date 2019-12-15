Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery undergoes Lisfranc surgery

After battling injuries on and off this season, Alshon Jeffery can finally get some needed rest.

The 29-year-old Philadelphia Eagles receiver underwent successful surgery on Saturday to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The procedure came two days after the team placed him on injured reserve following his early exit against the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Garafolo added that Eagles' management hopes that their long-time wideout will be ready to go by the start of the 2020 season. While Jeffery's injury obviously means a long road of recovery ahead, he is set to make a guaranteed $11.5 million next season thanks to the recent restructuring of his contract, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In addition to his latest setback, Jeffery had his 2019 campaign marred by calf and hip injuries that limited him to 10 starts. He contributed 43 catches for 490 receiving yards -- his lowest totals since his rookie season in 2012 -- and four touchdowns.