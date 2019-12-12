Eagles place Alshon Jeffery (foot) on injured reserve

Alshon Jeffery's season is officially over.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they've placed the receiver on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The move has been expected after Jeffery left Monday night's game against the New York Giants following the non-contact injury. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo previously reported that Jeffery's season was over after the wideout heard a "pop" in his foot on Monday.

The foot injury is the latest issue for the soon-to-be 30-year-old receiver, who has played in all 16 games just once in the past five seasons. Jeffery joins fellow Eagles starting wideout DeSean Jackson on IR.

With Jeffery officially shut down, the Eagles are desperately thin at receiver. The team announced it signed wideout Robert Davis from the practice squad to the active roster. The 6-foot-3 Davis had one catch for 11 yards in three games with the Washington Redskins this season.

Carson Wentz's receiver corps looks like preseason-level at the moment. Nelson Agholor continues to deal with a knee injury and missed practice Wednesday. The only healthy receivers on the roster are Greg Ward, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and now Davis. Josh Perkins is listed as a tight end but can also play a hybrid WR role.

With three games left and the division title still within reach, Wentz will have his work cut out for him if defenses take away Zach Ertz and the tight ends.