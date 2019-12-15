Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 15 NFL games

Notable injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday:

» Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor has been ruled out after suffering a chest injury against the Broncos.

» Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels will not return vs. Buccaneers due to an arm injury.

» Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin has a hand injury and is questionable to return against the Bears.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller will not return after suffering a hamstring injury. Safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) is out for the remainder of the game.

» Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (shoulder) is questionable to return against Kansas City.