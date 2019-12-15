Vikings RB Dalvin Cook hurts shoulder in win over Bolts

As the Vikings blew past the Chargers on Sunday, they did so without their standout running back.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook left Sunday's 39-10 win over the Bolts with a shoulder injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Cook took a handoff early in the third quarter to the left side and was tackled by Denzel Perryman and injured on the play. Making his way to the medical tent, Cook emerged, but didn't have his helmet on and was ruled out by the team with the Vikings leading 18-10. Minnesota drove for a field goal and a 22-10 advantage to conclude the drive on which Cook exited.

Cook's exodus came with him having rushed for 27 yards on nine carries with three receptions for an additional 16 yards.

Entering the week, Cook was one of just three players this season with 10-plus rushing touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards rushing (the others are Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry). Cook now has 1,135 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns, which are far and away his career-highs.

Though he hasn't missed a game so far this season, Cook has been troubled by a shoulder injury. It was unclear if this was the same previously ailing shoulder.

The Vikings are still looking to wrap up a playoff berth and Cook's status will be paramount. In his absence, Mike Boone carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards and two scores and Ameer Abdullah tallied 25 yards on five totes; usual backup Alexander Mattison was inactive.

Cook's health remains a developing situation and will be something to monitor leading into Minnesota's Monday night clash with the Packers.