DeVante Parker is getting paid.

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver DeVante Parker to a four-year extension. The new deal is worth over $40 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the new deal includes $21.5 million in guarantees with an $8 million signing bonus.

Around The NFL will have more on Parker's contract extension shortly.