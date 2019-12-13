Giants cut CB Janoris Jenkins following fan incident

The New York Giants are done with Janoris Jenkins.

The team announced Friday they have waived the cornerback.

The move comes after Jenkins called a fan on Twitter a slur earlier this week, then refused to apologize for it on Thursday.

"This was an organizational decision," coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement. "From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor."

The eight-year pro will go on waivers.

Any team claiming former #Giants CB Janoris Jenkins would be responsible for the prorated portion of his $10.15 million salary for 2019. He's due $11.25M in the last year of his deal in 2020, including a $1M roster bonus in March, none of it guaranteed. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2019

Jenkins responded to the news of getting cut by Tweeting "Best news ever.. Thank you."

The 31-year-old corner has been a thorn in the organization's side for much of the season, including blaming the pass rush for the defense's poor play early in the season and later complaining about not traveling with top receivers.

For the season, Jenkins compiled four interceptions, 14 passes defended and 54 tackles in 13 games. He has been the Giants' best corner this season, but that isn't saying much. Pro Football Focus ranks Jenkins the 55th rated CB on the season.

The Giants defense could take a hit without Jenkins, but in an already lost season, jettisoning the distraction seems best for all parties.