What we learned from Eagles' OT win over Giants

It took more than the prescribed 60 minutes, but the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) finally pulled even atop the division on Monday night. Philly came back from a 14-point second-half deficit at home to defeat the New York Giants (2-11), 23-17, in overtime. Here's what we learned from Philly's victory:

1. Philadelphia's offense was broken. Philly entered Monday without DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Howard and then lost Alshon Jeffery and Lane Johnson in the first half against New York, forcing Carson Wentz to attempt passes to the likes of Josh Perkins and Greg Ward down the stretch. At one point on Monday night, the Eagles punted on five consecutive drives on all of which they ran just three plays. But then Philly turned a switch by leaning on its most reliable pass-catcher and a breakout scat back. With Miles Sanders dealing with cramps, Boston Scott filled in to log a career-high 16 touches for 128 yards against the Giants; before Monday night, Scott had never logged more than 14 offensive snaps. A fiend out of the backfield, Scott was complemented in the open field and the red zone by the ever-reliable Zach Ertz (91 yards), who had to play receiver at times in the fourth quarter. The tight end was on the receiving end of Wentz's game-tying touchdown pass with 1:53 to go in the game and then the game-winning toss from two yards out in overtime. In a war of attrition against themselves, the Eagles came out ahead in one of their sloppiest wins in recent memory, a victory that increased their chances of winning a division title and finally, maybe, hopefully turning everything around.

"We just stopped being ourselves, man. We were just killing ourselves. The first 12 weeks of the season we've been killing ourselves" Ertz told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo after the game. "We just said at halftime, let's just see how tough we are, not only physically, but mentally especially.

"We never doubted each other. We never pointed fingers. I'm proud of this team."

