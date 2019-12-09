Roundup: Lamar Jackson (quad) listed as limited

The AFC leaders avoided a major injury to a key weapon.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the knee injury suffered by Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered minor, per a source informed of the situation. Andrews should be OK moving forward, Rapoport added.

Andrews played just nine snaps in Sunday's 24-17 win before leaving with the knee injury. He caught one pass on three targets for 14 yards before exiting.

The 24-year-old tight end has been one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets this season, gobbling up 707 yards on 54 receptions with seven touchdowns.

With the Ravens playing Thursday night against the New York Jets, it's questionable whether Andrews will be healthy enough for the quick turnaround this week. The tight end was listed as a DNP on Baltimore's injury report Monday. Avoiding a major injury, however, is great news for Baltimore long-term as they sprint towards a playoff bye.

Baltimore hopes to avoid major injury to its quarterback, as well. Lamar Jackson was listed as limited in practice Monday with a quad injury, though Baltimore did not practice and his designation was an estimation.

Jackson has not missed a game all season, but on a short week, the MVP favorite's injury situation is one to watch.

Other news we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

» Chiefs coach Andy Reid said further testing on quarterback Patrick Mahomes' injured throwing hand did not reveal a break. Mahomes also had X-rays following Kansas City's win over the Patriots. The Chiefs are optimistic he'll be able to play next week, Rapoport added.

» Tom Brady's right elbow was heavily wrapped following the New England Patriots' loss to the Chiefs. Brady's practice time has been limited since he popped up on the injury report with the ailment.

» Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed to reporters that linebacker Roquan Smith will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn pec last Thursday against the Cowboys. Rapoport reported last week that was the fear following the TNF win. The Bears placed him on injured reserve later Monday.

» Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is out for the remainder of the season, per his Instagram account. Ridley suffered an abdominal injury in Atlanta's win over the Panthers.

» An MRI showed that San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury Sunday and his status is in doubt for the 49ers' Week 15 game against Falcons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero adds that Sherman's availability beyond this week is up in the air. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Sherman is likely to miss a couple weeks.

On the other side of the ball, San Francisco will be without its starting center for the remainder of the year. Weston Richburg is done for the season with a torn patella tendon, Shanahan confirmed.

» New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is not playing in tonight's tilt against the Eagles, is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The Giants signed punter Riley Dixon to a three-year, $8.7 million contract extension, per Pelissero.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who left Sunday's game early with a hamstring injury, is getting an MRI on the ailment today, Rapoport reported. It appears it will be a long shot Evans plays next week, Rapoport noted, and coach Bruce Arians said that it is "very doubtful" for Evans to play.

Arians also told reporters that Jameis Winston will see a hand specialist this week for a second opinion on his thumb fracture.

» Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark will be considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, Doug Marrone told reporters Monday. Safety Ronnie Harrison cleared the concussion protocol and Marrone expects him to return this week.

» The New York Jets announced they have signed wide receiver Jeff Smith to the active roster and placed cornerback Kyron Brown on injured reserve. They also signed offensive lineman Brad Lundblade to the practice squad.