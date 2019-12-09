Daniel Jones (ankle) expected to miss 2-4 weeks

Tonight's return to the New York Giants starting lineup won't be Eli Manning's only start down the stretch.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning that Daniel Jones' high-ankle sprain is expected to keep the rookie quarterback out 2-4 weeks, per sources informed of the situation.

With Manning making his start tonight in Philadelphia, the timetable means that Manning will play at least one last home game -- Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins -- and perhaps more.

A fan favorite for years, Manning's biggest backers wear blue in the MetLife Stadium stands. For what surely feels like the end for the two-time Super Bowl champ in New York, at least he'll have one last swan song in front of his faithful fans.

It's conceivable the 2-9 Giants decide to shut down Jones for the rest of the season and allow Manning an attempt to author a proper goodbye to close his final season in New York.

After taking on the Eagles tonight and Miami at home next week, Big Blue closes at Washington and home against Philly.