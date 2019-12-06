Colts rule out K Adam Vinatieri (knee) vs. Buccaneers

Adam Vinatieri will officially not kick this weekend.

Colts coach Frank Reich ruled the veteran kicker out Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a knee injury.

Vinatieri's status had been in doubt this week after he underwent an MRI on the knee issue that has lingered this season. The 46-year-old said Thursday the pain became exacerbated this week.

Sunday will mark the first game missed by Vinatieri due to injury since 2009. The Colts have discussed the possibility that the veteran kicker could go on injured reserve, ending his season (and perhaps his career), but are taking it day-by-day and week-by-week at this stage.

Vinatieri has struggled through the worst season of his career thus far, some of which Reich attributed to the knee injury. He has hit just 68 percent of 25 field-goal attempts and missed six of 28 extra-point tries.

Chase McLaughlin, acquired this week off waivers, will take over kicking duties Sunday against Tampa Bay. The rookie has been solid in two stints as a fill-in this season, with the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. McLaughlin has made 13 of 17 field-goal attempts, with a long of 50 yards, and 15 of 15 extra points.

In other Colts injury news, receiver T.Y. Hilton will miss another game due to a lingering calf injury. The Indy offense has sorely missed the speedy star since he injured the calf before Week 9 -- the Colts have gone 1-4 since. Corner Kenny Moore (ankle) is also ruled out.

On the plus side, running back Marlon Mack (hand) and rookie receiver Parris Campbell (hand) are expected to play barring any setbacks. Reich noted that Mack won't be on a "pitch count" but added he expected all four RBs to play Sunday with Mack returning after two games missed.