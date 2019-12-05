Adam Vinatieri (knee) unsure if he'll play this weekend

Adam Vinatieri remains unsure if he'll be able to kick in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he continues to deal with discomfort in his left knee.

The Indianapolis Colts veteran confirmed he underwent an MRI but has yet to get the results back. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Vinatieri would have an MRI on the injured knee Wednesday night.

Vinatieri is expected to meet with the team and doctors later Thursday to determine his future this season.

The kicker told reporters he's dealt with pain in his left knee much of the year, but it got all little more acute this week.

Asked if there is a chance he's shut down for the season, Vinatieri responded: "I don't know," per Joel Erickson of the Indy Star.

The Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday. The first-year booter has been a replacement for the Los Angeles Chargers and 49ers already this season, making 13 of 17 field-goal attempts, with a long of 50 yards, and 15 of 15 extra points. If Vinatieri can't suit up this week, McLaughlin will kick for his third team this season.

The 46-year-old Vinatieri is in the midst of the worst season in his 24-year career, hitting just 68 percent of 25 field-goal attempts and missing six of 28 extra-point tries. Just about any other kicker would have been cut by now, but the Colts have stuck by the future Hall of Famer though his struggles have cost the team this season.

The results of the MRI could end up taking the decision out of the hands of both the team and player.