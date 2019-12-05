Deion Sanders first DB named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

The NFL 100 All-Time Team is heading to Prime Time -- or vice versa.

Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders became the first defensive back to be named to the All-Time Team on Thursday night.

Twelve more defensive backs (six corners and six safeties) and six specialists will join Sanders on the All-Time Team during a one-hour special on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

One of the most electrifying and unique athletes to ever play in the NFL, Sanders entered the league as the fifth overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 draft. The defensive back made an immediate impact, logging five picks and scoring a punt return TD in his first season.

After five seasons with the Falcons, during which he recorded 24 interceptions, three pick-sixes and five return touchdowns, Sanders signed with the San Francisco 49ers for their Super Bowl campaign in 1994. In addition to leading San Francisco to a Lombardi Trophy, Sanders took home Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1994, as he finished with six picks and a league-high three pick-sixes.

In the 1995 offseason, Sanders joined the Cowboys, with whom he spent the next five seasons, including Dallas' Super Bowl run in '95. Prime Time also spent one season with the Redskins in 2000 and two with the Ravens in 2004 and 2005 after a three-year retirement.

In all, Sanders won two Super Bowl titles, made eight Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro six times, tied for the most among defensive backs. He finished his career with 53 interceptions, nine pick-sixes (fifth all-time) and 1,331 INT return yards (fourth).

Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.