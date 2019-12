Week 14 bold predictions: Chiefs torch Pats' pass defense; Redskins stun Pack

Bills do what 'Hawks, Pats and Niners couldn't vs. Ravens

It feels like Lamar Jackson is untouchable right now. He has carved up defenses left and right heading into this weekend's contest with Sean McDermott's stingy, third-ranked defense. Even though this matchup involves two of the AFC's three teams with nine-plus wins, it feels like it could be over quickly, given how well Jackson has played of late. It maythat way, but it won't happen. The Bills find a way to do what the Seahawks Patriots and 49ers couldn't do this season: They defeat Jackson and the Ravens