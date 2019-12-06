Week 14 bold predictions: Chiefs torch Pats' pass defense; Redskins stun Pack

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 14:
Bills do what 'Hawks, Pats and Niners couldn't vs. RavensIt feels like Lamar Jackson is untouchable right now. He has carved up defenses left and right heading into this weekend's contest with Sean McDermott's stingy, third-ranked defense. Even though this matchup involves two of the AFC's three teams with nine-plus wins, it feels like it could be over quickly, given how well Jackson has played of late. It may feel that way, but it won't happen. The Bills find a way to do what the Seahawks, Patriots and 49ers couldn't do this season: They defeat Jackson and the Ravens.
Rookie quarterback earns victory at Lambeau for third straight winI'm usually not one to brag ... BUT I predicted that Dwayne Haskins would get his first career win in Week 12 over Detroit. It's two weeks later, and I am once again on the Haskins train against an NFC North opponent. The task is a little more daunting this time, as the rookie passer will have to defeat the 9-3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, but it doesn't faze him. Haskins and the Redskins win their third straight. I get that this is real bold, but isn't that the point?
Andy Reid's Chiefs match what Texans did last week vs. PatsI'm already on the edge of my seat waiting for this weekend's rematch of last season's AFC title game. This time, the Patriots boast the No. 1 scoring defense, and Patrick Mahomes isn't the favorite to win league MVP. Speaking of that New England defense, it has allowed just eight touchdown passes in 12 games, but four of those came last week against Houston, as four different Texans notched TD receptions (including Deshaun Watson). The Chiefs match what the Texans did and get four players with receiving scores on the stat sheet.
Derrick Henry's heyday continues in OaklandRaiders quarterback Derek Carr averaged 174.5 pass yards per game over the last two contests. Titans running back Derrick Henry is averaging 165.3 rush yards per game over the last three contests. When these two players take the field Sunday in Oakland, they'll continue trending in opposite directions, with Henry racking up more rush yards than Carr has passing.
Niners' defense takes game from Saints with opportunistic zealThis weekend's schedule is stacked with great matchups, but perhaps none better than the New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers. Both teams sit at 10-2 with a lot to play for. Heading into this game, the Saints' offense has given up the fewest turnovers this season, but the 49ers' defense ranks fourth in takeaways. The team that wins the turnover battle Sunday should earn its 11th victory. And I say the 49ers' defense will have FOUR takeaways to help seal the win.