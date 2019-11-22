Week 12 bold predictions: Rams blow out Ravens; Patriots' D can't stop Dak!

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 12:
SPOILER ALERT: Rams blow out Lamar Jackson and Co.!This week, I'm going to say the Los Angeles Rams will beat the Baltimore Ravens by 21 points. Is that bold enough? Well, consider this: The Rams are averaging 24.3 points per game in 2019, while the Ravens lead the league in scoring with 34.1 points per game. So, I'm essentially saying the Rams will either hold Lamar Jackson and Co. to three points OR drop a 50-burger on Baltimore. I rest my case.
Aaron Rodgers tosses another successful Hail Mary in magical performanceAaron Rodgers has been exceptional at times this season. He's thrown 17 touchdowns against just two picks and has Green Bay sitting at the top of the NFC North at 8-2. But you know what we haven't seen yet this season? That Rodgers magic. You know, the miraculous fourth-quarter comeback or Hail Mary that has Cheeseheads (and haters alike) shaking their heads in disbelief. Well, the wait is over. In a statement win over the San Francisco 49ers (9-1), Rodgers once again finds the magic and successfully throws a Hail Mary in this one -- either at the end of the first half or regulation.
Patriots' defense can't stop Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' aerial attackThe No. 1 total defense hosts the No. 1 offense this weekend when the Dallas Cowboys pay a visit to the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick's defense has stifled opposing quarterbacks all season long -- with the exception of Lamar Jackson in Week 9 -- and has yet to allow a 300-yard passing game. In fact, the Patriots have only allowed 200-plus pass yards in two games ( Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh, Week 4 vs. Buffalo). That changes when the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, who's in a contract year, come to town. The young quarterback throws for 300 yards on the Patriots' stingy defense.
Redskins rookie QB Dwayne Haskins earns first career victoryFirst-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins has yet to taste victory in his four appearances this season, including starts in the Redskins' last two games. Haskins has another shot to get in the win column this weekend when Washington hosts a beat-up Lions team. I don't want to spoil the outcome for you, but ... Haskins wins his first career game as an NFL starting quarterback. Now that's a good reason to celebrate with some pumpkin pie!
Titans RB Derrick Henry has another monster day vs. Jaguars a year after record performanceWe're coming up on the one-year anniversary of when Titans RB Derrick Henry earned a single-game franchise record 238 rushing yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'm going to double down on Henry this weekend when the Titans host the Jags. That's right: Henry rushes for another 200 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday.