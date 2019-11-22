Week 12 bold predictions: Rams blow out Ravens; Patriots' D can't stop Dak!

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 12:



Akbar Gbajabiamila

+ Follow On Twitter Aaron Rodgers tosses another successful Hail Mary in magical performance Aaron Rodgers has been exceptional at times this season. He's thrown 17 touchdowns against just two picks and has Green Bay sitting at the top of the NFC North at 8-2. But you know what we haven't seen yet this season? That Rodgers magic. You know, the miraculous fourth-quarter comeback or Hail Mary that has Cheeseheads (and haters alike) shaking their heads in disbelief. Well, the wait is over. In a statement win over the San Francisco 49ers (9-1), Rodgers once again finds the magic and successfully throws a Hail Mary in this one -- either at the end of the first half or regulation.