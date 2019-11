Week 12 bold predictions: Rams blow out Ravens; Patriots' D can't stop Dak!

SPOILER ALERT: Rams blow out Lamar Jackson and Co.!

This week, I'm going to say the Los Angeles Rams will beat the Baltimore Ravens by 21 points. Is that bold enough? Well, consider this: The Rams are averaging 24.3 points per game in 2019, while the Ravens lead the league in scoring with 34.1 points per game. So, I'm essentially saying the Rams will either hold Lamar Jackson and Co. to three points OR drop a 50-burger on Baltimore. I rest my case.