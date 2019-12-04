Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Matt Gay vs. Indianapolis Colts Gay has scored eight or fewer fantasy points in three straight games, so he's due for a nice stat line. He's set up for success when he faces the Colts, who have allowed nine field-goal conversions and an average of nine fantasy points per game to road booters. vs. Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Denver Broncos Fairbairn has struggled in recent weeks, scoring a combined 13 fantasy points over his last three games. Still, he's a viable option versus the Broncos in Week 14. Their defense has allowed 26 field goals and the third-most fantasy points to kickers this season. vs. Jake Elliott vs. New York Giants Elliott was a fine streamer a week ago, as he finished with 13 points in a loss to the Dolphins. He's in a good spot to succeed this week too, as he'll face a Giants defense that's allowed 13 field-goal attempts and the fourth-most fantasy points to home kickers this season. vs. Younghoe Koo vs. Carolina Panthers Koo wasn't great on Thanksgiving night, but he's still scored eight or more fantasy points in every game as the Falcons kicker. This week he faces the Panthers, who surrendered 11 fantasy points to Koo back in Week 11. Playing in the dome in December helps, too. Start 'Em: Joey Slye at Atlanta Falcons, Austin Seibert vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sleepers: Chris Boswell at Arizona Cardinals, Sam Ficken vs. Miami Dolphins

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Zane Gonzalez vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Gonzalez has been a fantasy asset for most of the season, but a matchup against the Steelers makes him a risk for owners. Their defense has been tough on kickers, allowing an average of just 5.9 fantasy points per game to the position. Temper your expectations. vs. Brandon McManus vs. Houston Texans McManus is coming off a monster, 15-point performance, and he's scored 13 or more points in two of his last three games. Still, this week's matchup in Houston makes him a fade. The Texans have allowed just 6.5 fantasy points per game to visiting kickers. vs. Mike Badgley vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Badgley scored a solid nine fantasy points a week ago, but this week's matchup versus the Jaguars makes him a fade for me. Their defense has given up just 15 field-goal conversions and a mere 6.5 fantasy points to opposing kickers, so I'd consider an alternative option. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vinatieri has a great matchup on paper this week against the Buccaneers, but can you trust him? He's scored seven or fewer fantasy points in six of his last seven games, and he's made a career-low 68 percent of his field-goal attempts this season. I'd fade him. Sit 'Em: Daniel Carlson vs. Tennessee Titans, Josh Lambo vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Busts: Brett Maher at Chicago Bears (Thur.), Jason Myers at Los Angeles Rams

