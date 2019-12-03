Roundup: Jets place LB C.J. Mosley (groin) on IR

The Jets' unrealistic-but-mathematically possible playoff hopes suffered a significant blow Sunday with their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

That defeat also dealt a blow to New York's defensive strength. Jamal Adams suffered an ankle injury early in the game and played through it, participating in 98.4 percent in the Jets' defensive snaps. It's looking like that injury might keep him out beyond Week 13.

"I think it's a legit week-to-week (injury)," coach Adam Gase said Monday, via the Associated Press.

Adams wore a walking boot after the game, per the AP, and was still expected to undergo an MRI to further evaluate the severity of his injury. Gase said he'll rely more on Adams' feedback when it comes to determining whether he can play against Miami in Week 14.

"I'm going to lean on him a lot as far as how he feels," the coach said. "We want to make sure he's good to go before we put him back out there. I just want to make sure he's in the right place physically so he can go play his style of ball, which is basically, he's the heartbeat of our defense.

"We need him to be able to go full throttle and he needs to feel right to get back out there."

Adams has played in all 12 of New York's games and is undoubtedly the Jets' best player on that side of the ball. Without him, the Jets would take the field with a huge hole at the strong safety position.

The Pro Bowler could be replaced by defensive back Bennett Jackson, whom New York picked up off waivers from Baltimore on Tuesday.

Elsewhere on the defense, New York is shutting down C.J. Mosley for the season. The Jets placed the high-priced linebacker on injured reserve on Tuesday, ending what became a lost first season in New York.

Mosley inked a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in the offseason after five seasons in Baltimore. Figuring to be the centerpiece of Gregg Williams' defense, Mosley played well in his debut with Gang Green before exiting New York's loss to Buffalo with a groin injury. The ailment kept Mosley out for all but one of the Jets' following 11 games and has now landed him on IR.

Mosley will finish the season having logged 108 defensive snaps in just two games, in which he recorded nine combined tackles, a pick-six and a fumble recovery.

Here's other NFL news we're tracking on Tuesday:

» The Baltimore Ravens inked fullback Patrick Ricard to a two-year extension through 2021, the team announced Tuesday. Ricard was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2020. Baltimore also activated safety Brynden Trawick (elbow) from injured reserve.

» Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. West ran for 998 yards and 7 touchdowns in five seasons with the Chiefs.

» Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe's elbow injury is indeed season-ending, but he downplayed the seriousness of it in an interview with 9News: "It's a typical dislocation," Wolfe said. "Similar to (Andy Janovich's). It's a six-to-eight-week injury. No surgery. I should get all my range of motion back and everything. They told me it could have been a lot worse."

» Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a clavicle injury in Monday night's loss to the Seahawks, but said "I'll be good to go" moving forward.

» Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Devlin Hodges will remain the team's starter for this week's matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Tomlin also said wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and running back James Conner (shoulder) are considered questionable.

» Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) will practice today and is on track to play Thursday vs. the Bears, head coach Jason Garrett told reporters Tuesday.

» The Cincinnati Bengals activated wide receiver John Ross (collarbone) to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and waived wide receiver Damion Willis. Ross has been on IR since breaking his collarbone in Week 4.

» The Cleveland Browns signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer to the active roster from the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad and waived defensive end Chris Smith.

» Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring), tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion), wideout Taylor Gabriel (concussion), tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) not practicing today.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted cornerback Parry Nickerson from the practice squad and waived cornerback Breon Borders.