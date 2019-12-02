Cowboys to stay with kicker Brett Maher after workout

The Dallas Cowboys' Sunday kicker workout won't lead to a change.

Jason Garrett said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys will stick with Brett Maher.

"Those three guys did a nice job for us, but Brett is going to be our kicker going forward," the coach said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Maher, in his second season in Dallas, has struggled with accuracy. The 30-year-old missed two field goals in Thursday's Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills and has three botches in the last two games. Maher sports a big leg, with a long of 63 yards, but has missed nine field-goal attempts on 28 tries. He has made all 33 of his extra points this season.

Nick Rose, Tristan Vizcaino, and Austin MacGinnis (of the Dallas Renegades in the XFL) were the three kickers involved in Sunday's workout, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

At 6-6, the Cowboys cling to a one-game lead in the NFC East over rival Philadelphia with four games to play.