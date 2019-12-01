Cowboys to conduct kicker workout on Sunday

As kicker Brett Maher's struggles continue, the Dallas Cowboys will take a gander at other options.

Coach Jason Garrett said the team would conduct kicker tryouts Sunday afternoon.

The three kickers in the session, are expected to be Nick Rose, Tristan Vizcaino, and Austin MacGinnis (of the Dallas Renegades in the XFL), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Maher, who is in his second season with the Cowboys after Dallas chose the young booter over Dan Bailey last year, has a big leg with a long of 63 yards this season but struggled with his accuracy. He missed two field goals in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills, his third miss in two games. For the season, Maher has made just 19 of 28 field goals, 67.9 percent, worst among all kickers with at least 21 field-goal attempts. The 30-year-old has made all 33 of his PATs this season.

Garrett added that Sunday's tryout doesn't mean the Cowboys will ultimately make a change. But it does mean Dallas has at the very least put Maher on notice.