Injuries: Multiple key Eagles trending toward returns

The Philadelphia Eagles' lengthy injury report looks to be improving.

Zach Ertz (hamstring) was estimated as not participating Thursday, but Pederson said the tight end is "doing fine" and will run on grass Friday.

Other key players such as Carson Wentz (right hand), Lane Johnson (concussion) and Brandon Brooks (illness) all participated in an estimated full capacity Thursday, and most of those listed as limited sound like they're closer to returning. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday Johnson has been cleared for contact, while receivers Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) are trending in the right direction.

The only disappointing news: Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) hasn't been cleared for contact yet. The Eagles brought back Jay Ajayi to fill in for Howard as a spell back behind rookie Miles Sanders, but Howard's absence was still somewhat visible for an Eagles team that handed off to running backs just 18 times in their Week 12 loss.

Philadelphia (5-6) has had to patch holes on a weekly basis due to its injury issues, but has a chance to move into a tie atop the NFC East with a win over Miami (2-9) Sunday.

Elsewhere in injury news:

» San Francisco 49ers receiver Dante Pettis left Wednesday's practice to get his knee evaluated, but it is not a cause for concern, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Pettis' ailment seems to be a sprain, making his status for San Francisco's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens uncertain but doesn't inspire any long-term concern, Rapoport added.

» New York Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters linebacker C.J.Mosley (groin), linebacker Paul Worrilow (quadriceps) and right tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) won't practice Friday.