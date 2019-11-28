Steelers legend Joe Greene named to NFL All-Time Team

On Thanksgiving, one of the 14 defensive linemen to crack the NFL 100 All-Time Team was announced.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Joe Greene was named Thursday night to the All-Time Team. He'll be joined by Ray Lewis, 13 defensive linemen and 11 linebackers, when the rest are revealed at 8 p.m. on Friday night on NFL Network, in a special hosted by Rich Eisen, Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

Chuck Noll's first draft pick as coach of the Steelers, Greene was the fourth selection of the 1969 draft out of North Texas. His impact on Pittsburgh and the NFL was immediate, as he took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named to his first 10 Pro Bowls at the end of the 1969 season.

Greene was named Defensive Player of the Year twice, in 1972 and 1974, and led Pittsburgh to its first Super Bowl title in the latter season. The Steelers would win three more titles (four in total) with Greene on the roster (1975, 1978, 1979).

A four-time All-Pro, Greene added to his resume in 1979 when he was voted the NFL Man of the Year.

After retiring following the 1981 season, Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Greene left the game having played 181 games and left an indelible mark on the Steel City and the league entire.

So it is fitting on this Turkey Day that we say, "Thanks, Mean Joe."