Tom Brady (elbow) limited in practice Thursday

After squeaking past the Cowboys over the weekend, Tom Brady has again landed on the Patriots' injury report.

The 42-year-old quarterback was a limited participant in New England's Thanksgiving Day practice due to an elbow injury, per the official report ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Brady was among five players whose statuses changed Thursday, though he was the only Patriot to be downgraded. Brady, a full participant Wednesday, was limited with the injury that first surfaced late last week but didn't keep him from playing Sunday.

While it again isn't much of a concern, Brady's elbow seemed to have some impact on his play in the 13-9 win. Brady completed just 17 of 37 passes for 190 yards and the game's only touchdown, a 10-yard pass to N'Keal Harry, on a dreary day in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

At 42 years old, it's an injury that will likely land him on the injury report for the rest of the season and will be managed by New England's training staff, but shouldn't keep him out of game action.