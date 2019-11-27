Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Philip Rivers vs. Denver Broncos Rivers has been brutal in the stat sheets, scoring fewer than 15 fantasy points in in all but one of his last seven games. He also has seven picks in his last two contests. He needs to be benched once again, as the Broncos have surrendered five touchdown passes and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to road quarterbacks in 2019. vs. Matt Ryan vs. New Orleans Saints I'm on the fence with Ryan this week, because this season as been so sideways he could defy the matchup. He has failed to score more than 16.4 points in four straight games though, and the Saints held him to fewer than 15 points in Week 10. I wouldn't be surprised if Ryan had a decent line, but he's hard to trust with the playoffs on the line. vs. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Baltimore Ravens Garoppolo has scored 18-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, but he's a hard sell when he travels to Baltimore to face a very stingy Ravens defense. These birds have allowed just two touchdown passes and an average of fewer than 13 fantasy points a game to enemy quarterbacks at M&T Bank Stadium this season. vs. Baker Mayfield vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Mayfield has been on absolute fire for fantasy fans in recent weeks, but can he keep it up in a tough divisional roadie against the Steelers? Their defense has given up just nine touchdown passes and an average of 12.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks at Heinz Field, so Mayfield could be in for a tough week in Pittsburgh. vs. Daniel Jones vs. Green Bay Packers Jones scored just 14.7 fantasy points in what was a tough matchup versus the Bears a week ago, and an upcoming contest against the Packers makes him a fade for me once again. Their defense has allowed 14 touchdown passes and fewer than 15 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks, so the rookie is in a bad spot. Sit 'Em: Jeff Driskel vs. Chicago Bears (Thur.), Brandon Allen vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Busts: Derek Carr at Kansas City Chiefs, Jacoby Brissett vs. Tennessee Titans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!