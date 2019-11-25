Ravens legend Ray Lewis named to NFL All-Time Team

Twelve linebackers made the NFL 100 All-Time Team. One of them was revealed on Monday night, while his former team was playing on "Monday Night Football."

Hall of Fame linebacker and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis is the first of 12 linebackers to be named to the All-Time Team. The other 11 will be revealed this Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Twenty-five LB finalists were revealed earlier Monday.

A 13-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro, Lewis was the Ravens' second-ever draft pick when he was selected 26th overall in 1996, just behind fellow Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden. The linebacker quickly became the face of a Ravens defense that would represent for the franchise for decades.

Lewis led the Ravens to two Super Bowl titles over the course of his 17-year career, first in 2000, when he was named the Defensive Player of Year for the first time and won Super Bowl MVP honors, and then in 2012, his final season. Lewis also won DPOY in 2003.

Lewis left the game with 2,055 combined tackles, 99 tackles for loss, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries, 19 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns.

The Ravens great was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Now, Lewis will be immortalized among an even more selective club: the top 100 players of all-time.