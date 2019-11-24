Mason Rudolph: Allegation I used slur 'totally untrue'

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph said Sunday that Myles Garrett's claim that he used a slur toward him is "totally untrue."

It was reported Thursday that Garrett alleged during his appeal hearing that Rudolph used a slur just prior to the fight at the end of the Browns' Week 10 win over the Steelers.

"It's totally untrue," Rudolph told reporters after Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over the Bengals, a game in which he was benched in the second half. "I couldn't believe it and I couldn't believe that he would go that route after the fact. It is what it is I think I've moved on. One day it was tough, but moved on. We're good to go now."

The NFL said Thursday that it found no evidence to support the allegations against Rudolph, but Garrett later issued a statement in which he said "I know what I heard."

When asked if there was any room for interpretation to what he could have said to Garrett, Rudolph said "absolutely not. There was nothing. Not even close."

Garrett has been indefinitely suspended for striking Rudolph in the head with Rudolph's helmet. Rudolph was fined $50,000 for his role in the fight -- one of 33 players fined for the incident.