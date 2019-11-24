Steelers bench QB Mason Rudolph for Devlin Hodges

The Steelers made a quarterback change in the second half vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mason Rudolph has been replaced with Devlin Hodges.

Pittsburgh was down 7-3 after the first drive in the third quarter. In comes Hodges in the following drive, and a few plays later he hits wideout James Washington for a 79-yard touchdown. The Steelers finally scored their first touchdown of the game.

Rudolph finished the day with 8/16 attempts, 85 yards, one interception and a passer rating of 39.8. The switch at quarterback doesn't come at a surprise.

Overshadowed by the unfortunate helmet incident involving Rudolph and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Rudolph had a horrendous day in Week 11 against Cleveland. He threw four interceptions and completed 23-of-44 passes (52 percent) for 221 yards, one touchdown and a 36.3 rating.