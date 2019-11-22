Week 12 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 12 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 12 Sunday games.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Panthers: QUESTIONABLE: CB Ross Cockrell (quad), T Dennis Daley (groin), T Greg Little (knee)

Saints: OUT: WR/KR Deonte Harris (hamstring), FB Zach Line (knee), G Andrus Peat (forearm); QUESTIONABLE: CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Broncos: OUT: LB Justin Hollins (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), LB Joe Jones (foot), G Ronald Leary (shoulder/neck), C Connor McGovern (back), WR Tim Patrick (shoulder), G Dalton Risner (ankle)

Bills: OUT: S Siran Neal (concussion), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle)

Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins

Lions: OUT: CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DL Da'Shawn Hand (hand), OL Frank Ragnow (concussion), QB Matthew Stafford (hip/back), DB Tracy Walker (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs)

Redskins: OUT: TE Vernon Davis (concussion); DOUBTFUL: DL Daron Payne (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Adrian Peterson (toe), RB Chris Thompson (toe), CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Dolphins: DOUBTFUL: CB Ken Webster (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DE Taco Charlton (elbow)

Browns: OUT: DB Eric Murray (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Joe Schobert (groin)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears

Giants: OUT: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot)

Bears: OUT: TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: LB Isaiah Irving (quad)

Oakland Raiders at New York Jets

Raiders: OUT: T David Sharpe (calf); QUESTIONABLE: DB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring)

Jets: OUT: LB C.J. Mosley (groin); DOUBTFUL: S Matthias Farley (quad), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), LB Paul Worrilow (quad); QUESTIONABLE: DL Henry Anderson (shoulder), OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle), LB Brandon Copeland (hip/thumb), OL Chuma Edoga (ankle), LB Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), OL Alex Lewis (elbow/shoulder), DL Steve McLendon (neck), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Steelers: OUT: RB James Conner (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee); DOUBTFUL: CB Artie Burns (knee)

Bengals: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), TE Drew Sample (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Stanley Morgan (illness), WR Auden Tate (concussion)

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Seahawks: DOUBTFUL: TE Luke Willson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee, hip), CB Neiko Thorpe (groin)

Eagles: OUT: T Lane Johnson (concussion), S Ruby Ford (abdomen); QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Buccaneers: OUT: LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Carl Nassib (groin)

Falcons: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (foot), TE Austin Hooper (knee), S Kemal Ishmael (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DE John Cominksy (ankle), DE Takkarist McKinley (shoulder), CB Kendall Sheffield (illness)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

Cowboys: OUT: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck); QUESTIONABLE: LB Joe Thomas (illness), S Donovan Wilson (illness), G Connor Williams (knee)

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), QB Tom Brady (right elbow), OT Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (heel/chest), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle/back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jaguars: OUT: TE Seth DeValve (oblique)

Titans: DOUBTFUL: OL Kevin Pamphile (knee), TE Delanie Walker (ankle)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Packers: OUT: G Cole Madison (knee); QUESTIONABLE: TE Robert Tonyan (hip), RB Dan Vitale (knee)

49ers:OUT: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), T Joe Staley (finger); DOUBTFUL: RB Matt Breida (ankle), K Robbie Gould (right quadricep); QUESTIONABLE: TE George Kittle (knee, ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs)