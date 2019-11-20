Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Allen Robinson vs. New York Giants Robinson was last week's sit of the week, but that had much to do with his matchup against Rams CB Jalen Ramsey. He has a much better opponent ahead, though, as Robinson faces a Giants defense that's allowed 131.9 yards and nine touchdown catches to receivers lined out wide. Look for a Robinson rebound at home versus Big Blue. vs. Calvin Ridley vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ridley busted out for a huge stat line in last week's win in Carolina, and he's set up for another big game against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed 12 touchdown catches and the third-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Ridley has run 88.6 percent of his routes so far this season. He's a virtual must start. vs. Jamison Crowder vs. Oakland Raiders Crowder continues to light up the competition, scoring 18-plus fantasy points in three straight games. That's no surprise, as Sam Darnold has thrown to the slot on nearly 30 percent of his throws. Keep Crowder in your lineups versus the Raiders, who have allowed nine scores and the seventh-most fantasy points to the slot this year. vs. Jarvis Landry vs. Miami Dolphins Landry has been quite reliable in recent weeks, scoring 11-plus points in each of his last four games. He should make it five straight in what is a "revenge" game against the Dolphins, who have allowed eight touchdowns and a league-high 14.9 yards per catch to the slot. Consider Landry an attractive flex option in this AFC contest. vs. Tyrell Williams vs. New York Jets Williams hasn't scored a touchdown in three straight games, but he has a good shot to break that streak against the Jets. Receivers lined out wide have found the end zone 10 times against them this season, and the position has averaged the sixth-most fantasy points overall. Williams has run 73.5 percent of his routes out wide this season. Start 'Em: D.J. Moore at New Orleans Saints, D.K. Metcalf at Philadelphia Eagles

Sleepers: Zach Pascal at Houston Texans (Thur.), James Washington at Cincinnati Bengals

