Injuries: Morgan Burnett believed to have torn Achilles

The Cleveland Browns could be without a key defender for the rest of the season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that safety Morgan Burnett is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, per a source informed of the situation.

Burnett is expected to have an MRI on Friday. If the test confirms the diagnosis, Burnett would be out for the season.

Losing the veteran safety for the season would be a big blow to the Browns -- in addition to whatever penalty the league hands down to Myles Garrett-- who are scraping to remain in the playoff hunt down the stretch.

Burnett has been one of the Browns' better defenders and was in the midst of his best game in Cleveland before limping off with the Achilles injury. The 10-year pro had compiled five tackles and an INT before exiting. On the season, Burnett generated 41 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended and an INT.

The 30-year-old strong safety missing the rest of the campaign would make an already injury-ravaged Browns secondary even thinner.

Here is other news we're monitoring Friday:

» Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles will miss the rest of the season with a torn right hip flexor muscle, the team announced. Sproles missed three games because of a partial tear in his quad before returning against the Bears in Week 11. Testing on Wednesday and Thursday revealed further tearing.

Eagles running back Jordan Howard suffered a stinger against the Bears in Week 9 and hasn't been cleared for contact, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

» Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) will be placed on injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

» Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) will play for the first time since Week 5.