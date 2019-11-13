Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - David Johnson vs. San Francisco 49ers Johnson just isn't right, folks. If you saw him in Week 10, he looked like he was running with a boulder on his back. He was also the clear No. 2 back behind Kenyan Drake, who played 65 percent of the snaps and saw 10 more touches. D.J. also has a brutal matchup on the road versus the Niners, so he's a serious risk this weekend. vs. Sony Michel vs. Philadelphia Eagles Michel is tough to sit with four teams on a bye, but he's averaged fewer than seven fantasy points per game when Rex Burkhead is active. Coming off a bye week, there's a good chance Burkhead plays against the Eagles. Their defense is tough at home too, allowing just three rushing scores and 51.8 yards on the ground this season. vs. Jordan Howard vs. New England Patriots Howard was on quite a nice hot streak before the bye week, scoring 15-plus points in two straight games. I'd temper expectations this week, though, as the Patriots have allowed just one top-20 fantasy running back all season long. What's more, the position has averaged a mere 75.8 rushing yards per game against New England in 2019. vs. Carlos Hyde vs. Baltimore Ravens Hyde rushed for 160 yards against a tough Jaguars defense before the bye, and he'll be a flex starter in a lot of lineups in Week 11. I would beware this tough matchup though, as the Ravens have surrendered an average of just 77 rushing yards and the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs so far this season. vs. Kalen Ballage vs. Buffalo Bills Ballage saw a team-high 24 touches in his first start since Mark Walton was suspended, but he finished with a meager 45 total yards in a win over the Colts. So while the Bills have been gashed by enemy running backs in recent weeks, Ballage just hasn't shown anything on the field to warrant a starting role in fantasy land. Sit 'Em: Royce Freeman vs. Minnesota Vikings, Latavius Murray at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Busts: Tarik Cohen at Los Angeles Rams, Duke Johnson at Baltimore Ravens

