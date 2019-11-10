Andy Reid explains LeSean McCoy's healthy scratch

Kansas City lost its fourth game of the season on Sunday in its first without a key veteran presence.

The Chiefs made running back LeSean McCoy a healthy scratch against the Tennessee Titans, sidelining him for the first time since he joined the team in September.

Following Kansas City's 35-32 loss to Tennessee, Chiefs coach Andy Reid explained the decision as one made with the 31-year-old's health and durability in mind.

"LeSean's not getting any younger so it's important I manage him the right way as we go," Reid told reporters, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported prior to the game that this was a predetermined rest week for McCoy, who after Sunday's loss has played on 35.6 percent of Kansas City's offensive snaps (191). McCoy has 92 touches for 500 total yards and three scores in nine games played this season, his first with K.C.

The veteran has shared the backfield all year with Damien Williams and Darrel Williams, the former of whom saw the bulk of snaps on Sunday (57 to Darrel's 15). Damien Williams racked up 109 total yards on 24 touches in McCoy's absence against the Titans.

As Reid intimated, "load management" could be Kansas City's new reality, treating the veteran McCoy as the NBA's Clippers do Kawhi Leonard. The 6-4 Chiefs have visions of a deep playoff run, meaning they need McCoy and the rest of their roster to be well rested and healthy-ish into the throes of winter.

If that means sacrificing McCoy's availability for a game or two, and potentially sacrificing a win, so be it.