Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy a healthy scratch vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs are thinning out their backfield for Sunday's tilt against the Tennessee Titans.

LeSean McCoy is a healthy scratch after being officially named on the Chiefs' inactives list. NFL Network's James Palmer reports that it was a predetermined rest week for McCoy.

Damien Williams has been the Chiefs' clear best back in recent weeks, including out snapping McCoy 42 to six in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In the past two games, McCoy has rushed 12 times for 49 yards (4.0 average) with no scores. He also had a huge fumble lost in the loss to Green Bay two weeks ago.

The move to make McCoy inactive will clear the path for Williams to carry the load after coming off his first 100-yard game of the season. The hope is getting more consistent snaps will allow Williams to raise his inconsistent run game that earned 34 yards on 11 carries last week outside of a 91-yard touchdown scamper.

Sidelining McCoy will also afford Darrell Williams more snaps, too. The big back should see more action Sunday and could be the goal-line and short-yardage back against the Titans.